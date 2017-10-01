KMA suspends Krofrom West Assembly member for 3 months

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), has suspended one of its elected members for three months for misconduct.

The Assembly Member for Krofrom West, Wilberforce Nana Kwame Obeng, was accused of usurping the authority of a department of the Assembly.

“After deliberations, the committee decided to actually suspend him for one year period,” Godwin Okumah Nyame, the Public Relations Officer for KMA said to Citi News.

“So as I speak, honorable Nana Kwame Wilberforce has been suspended and for that matter, all the privileges and duties that he gets as an Assembly Member, he will no more enjoy them until the three month period has elapsed.”

According to the Assembly, Mr. Obeng ordered the release of vehicles that were seized by the Day and Night Towing Service, a company contracted by the Assembly to tow cars of drivers who flout road regulations within the metropolis.

Mr. Okumah Nyame noted that, Mr. Obeng apologized to the committee which which reason the duration of the suspension was reduced from a year to three months.

“Honorable Nana Kwame Wilberforce appeared before the committee and he admitted, and also accepted all allegations and things that were leveled against him, and then he also went ahead to apologize.”

“However his suspension was reduced to six months, but when he went to the general assembly, the general assembly also reduced it back to three months because of the fact that he apologized to the public.”

Mr. Okumah Nyame also made it clear that the position wound be vacant for the period of the suspension.

By: Ann-Shirley Ziwu/citifmonine.com/Ghana