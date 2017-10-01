Coutinho scores stunner but wasteful Liverpool held at Newcastle

Liverpool endured a familiar frustrating afternoon in front of goal as they were held to a draw at Newcastle.

Manager Jurgen Klopp once again saw his side dominate possession and create chances but once again saw them fail to capitalise as former Reds boss Rafael Benitez guided the hosts to a draw.

Philippe Coutinho gave Liverpool the lead with a superb 25-yard curler but more poor defending allowed Joselu to equalise with a fortunate finish before the break.

Liverpool were dominant in the second half but could not find a way through as Benitez continued his record of never losing against Liverpool during his managerial career.

Klopp’s side have now won one of their last seven games in all competitions and are seventh in the Premier League.

Same old story for Klopp

For Liverpool, who have now drawn three of their opening seven games, the recent problems are well documented – they cannot kill teams off.

Only West Ham and Crystal Palace have conceded more Premier League goals than Liverpool

In six games in September, Klopp’s side had 126 shots on goal, but only 34 were on target and they only won once in all competitions.

It was a similar story at St James’ Park, with Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum and Daniel Sturridge all wasting clear openings before Coutinho’s superb goal.

A miscued clearance fell at the feet of the Brazilian 30 yards out, he cut between two midfielders before stepping around Jonjo Shelvey and bending a wonderful shot into the top corner.

But the lead lasted just seven minutes as the team’s soft underbelly was again exposed, Shelvey playing a fine through-ball under no pressure to send Joselu through a huge gap in the Reds defence.

Joel Matip made a recovery challenge but could only clear the ball into the shins of Joselu and send it past Simon Mignolet.

Whether Klopp bemoans bad luck or poor defending, the facts are that Manchester City and Manchester United have both conceded just twice in the Premier League all season – Liverpool have now shipped 12, including nine in their last four matches.

Source: BBC Sport