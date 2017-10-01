Awake supports Korle Bu cardiothoracic centre with cash

Awake mineral drinking water under Kasapreko Company Limited, has donated GHc75,000 to the Korle bu Cardiothoracic Center to mark world heart day on Friday.

Awake has been supporting the Cardiothoracic centre with donations over the past two years.

Speaking to Citi News, the Brand Manager for soft drinks and water, Chris Addo Sarkodie, said “the initiative is at the heart of the company and the group Chairman, Dr. Kwabena Adjei.”

He further explained why Korle Bu is always and mostly their target, saying they have the biggest facility in terms of cardiothoracic surgery in Ghana.

Mr. Sarkodie also said “once you have reported your case to Korle bu and they obviously go through your record and give you a bill and you know you are not able to pay for the bill they are giving you, that is where the process starts from.”

Dr. Lawrence Sereboe before receiving the cheque on behalf of the cardiothoracic center, touched on the issue of how to keep a good and healthy heart, and spoke about the purpose of world heart day, speaking on this year’s theme “share the power.”

“We are very thankful to the Awake purified drinking water project, what they call One4Life collaboration that the company has established with the national cardiothoracic center. They have been aiding patients of this center for the past two years, and we are very grateful for that,” he said.

By: Farida Yusuf/citifmonline.com/Ghana