Arsenal earn 2-0 win over Brighton on Wenger’s 21st anniversary

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger celebrated the 21st anniversary of his arrival at the club with a routine victory over Brighton.

Nacho Monreal put the Gunners ahead early on when he shot through a crowded penalty area after Brighton had failed to clear a free-kick.

A well worked Brighton free-kick resulted in Solly March striking the post from 20 yards shortly afterwards.

But Arsenal added a second goal after half-time when a slick passing move on the counter-attack was emphatically finished off by Alex Iwobi.

The win ensures Wenger’s side are a point behind north London rivals Tottenham in the chasing pack behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Source: BBC Sport