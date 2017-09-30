Tema Motorway: MCE to push for streetlights before expansion

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, is attaching a greater deal of urgency to the need for streetlights on the Teme Motorway with an assurance that the motorway could be lit by December 2017.

This would be some 12-months ahead of the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta’s estimation.

Mr. Anang-La admitted the need for streetlights in the Tema metropolis as a whole, which he described as being “completely dark” and said the Assembly’s “Tema restoration agenda” was going to serve as a solution to the problem.

Over GHc40 million will be needed to ensure the whole Tema Metropolis is well lit, he noted to Citi News.

“Tema, which is a city within the capital [Region], and we cannot continue this way. We need to restore Tema to its past glory… we want to put streetlights on the motorway stretch and all the major roads within Tema,” the MCE affirmed.

He said documentation processes in this regard have been completed and “we are making some efforts at the [Roads and Highways] ministry to get some push.”

Per the Roads and Highways Minister’s assertion, the erection of new streetlights will be a waste of resources because they would eventually be torn down for the expansion of the Tema Motorway.

Mr. Anang-La concurred with the Minister’s assessment but reminded that providing the rest of Tema would still go ahead.

“Since there is going to be some constructions, it is ideal and a good idea that we leave it till they complete it but doesn’t stop the Assembly from putting the streetlights in other parts of Tema where road construction is already completed.”

He, however, maintained that the security implications of the motorway without streetlights were serious and required urgent attention.

“… it has become a security issue now and we cannot compromise on security… I will go back to the Minister to discuss this because it is something that the Metropolis wants to put across.”

All things being equal, Mr. Anang assured that “before December [2017], we will see all the streetlights [on the motorway].”

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana