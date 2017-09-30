Kpetoe: Downpour, flooding mars business activities

A rainstorm which lasted for almost two hours on Friday has caused a major holdup in Kpetoe in the Agortime-Ziope District of the Volta Region affecting commercial activities in the area.

The downpour overflowed the drains around the Kpetoe market, and its surroundings causing floods that saw traders and residents stranded.

The front view of the District Education Office was not spared the flood as officers were locked up in their offices.

The movement of goods and people was virtually distracted as a result of the rains. Traders who spoke to Citi News said the rains affected their sales and wares.

Although National Disaster Management Organization’s assessment has so far not recorded any causality, the Regional Coordinator, Devine Bosson, has cautioned residents against threats of the flood.

According to him, the topography of that part of the town is prone to flooding, hence the need for residents to move to higher grounds.

Kpetoe is the Capital of the Agortime- Ziope District located along the Eastern Borders of the country.

Residents are known for their rich kente culture and their cross-border trades.

–

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana