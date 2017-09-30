I’m still in NPP Youth Organizer race – Kamal-Deen Abdulai

Aspiring National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamal-Deen Abdulai, has denied reports that he has withdrawn from the race.

Media reports in some quarters suggested that the current NASARA Coordinator is pulling out of the race for personal reasons.

The NPP will be electing new National Officers in 2018 for a four-year tenure in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Kamal-Deen Abdulai is in the race with two others who are hoping to replace Sammi Awuku.

Below is Kamal-Deen Abdulai’s full statement

It has come to my attention that there is a fictitious news item circulating in some section of the media and going viral on social media that I Kamal-Deen-Abdulai, the National Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has withdrawn from the party’s National Youth Organiser race slated to take place somewhere in 2018.

This is a second fictitious statement that has gone viral about the youth organizer contest this week alone. I wish to state that neither I Kamal-Deen Abdulai in any form of communication have I communicated such to anybody nor any of my official communication team members communicated such to any person or group of persons.

I see this as a machiavellian tactics by my detractors who feel my continuous existent in the race poses a huge threat to their uninspiring persona, assigns or allies.

For the avoidance of doubt, I wish to state that the said news item is a hoax, complete fabrication, a figment of somebody’s imagination, total lies to dampen the spirit of the many youth of the party who see Kamal-Deen Abdulai as their next choice of a youth Organiser.

It is absurd for anybody to think that this childish hogwash of a propaganda can stand in the face of the ‘tsunami Kamal Deen’ that is coming.

I, however, wish to state as I have stated on several other platforms already that I Kamal-Deen Abdulai shall pick nomination to contest for the ‘National Youth Organiser’ position when the party opens nomination and no amount of lies, inferiority tactics, fabrications and propaganda can stop that.

Thank you

……signed…..

Kamal Deen-Abdulai

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana