Huddersfield 0-4 Tottenham: Kane scores twice in ruthless Spurs display

Harry Kane continued his lethal form in front of goal as his fine double led Tottenham to a 4-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The hosts started brightly and put Hugo Lloris under early pressure, but Spurs were just too clinical up front as they netted three goals in the first 23 minutes.

Kane opened the scoring with their first clear chance in the ninth minute, running clear and slotting past Jonas Lossl with ease, with defender Ben Davies making it 2-0 soon after with a neat finish after a slick attacking move.

Kane got his second with a fine strike from outside the box, and substitute Moussa Sissoko wrapped up the three points late on with a close-range effort that was deflected in for his first club goal.

Despite a strong start, Huddersfield were given a personal lesson in taking their chances from an in-form Tottenham side and their red-hot marksman Kane.

It was a rip-roaring start from both sides and, with Kane going close in the opening minute, but the hosts were first to test the goalkeeper as Tommy Smith forced a save from Lloris with a fierce 25-yard drive.

The Terriers looked up for the fight and continued to test Spurs’ back-four in the opening stages, but they were soon undone by one lapse of concentration at the back which was duly punished by free-scoring Kane.

A misplaced kick from goalkeeper Lossl was headed back out by Spurs defender Kieran Trippier, and Kane beat his man to the ball and was free an amble towards goal and coolly slot past the keeper at his near post.

Huddersfield came straight back at Spurs and Lloris hand to be on hand again to punch out a dangerous cross into the box, but the Terriers were unlucky again as they were soon 2-0 down.

Neat play from Dele Alli, Kane and Christian Eriksen saw the Dane through on goal, but as he attempted to cut the ball back onto his right foot it instead deflected off Chris Lowe straight into the path of Davies, with the left-back sprinting into the box and dinking a neat finish into the bottom corner like the finest of strikers.

Kane then soon made it three with an outstanding finish – effectively beating three Huddersfield players with a brilliant turn on the edge of the box before whipping a fine left-footed shot past the keeper and into the net.

Travelling fans were soon celebrating again as it appeared their goal hero had completed his hat-trick before half-time, but Kane was denied by the linesman’s flag as his stretching, acrobatic finish was ruled out for offside.

Spurs went close to a fourth when Dele Alli’s curling effort after a neat one-two with Eriksen hit the post, while Huddersfield cursed their luck again as Laurent Depoitre’s long-range drive beat Lloris but was denied by the crossbar no the stroke of half-time.

The second-half was not as action-packed as the first.

On the hour-mark, Dele Alli was guilty of a really disappointing attempt to win a penalty with a needless dive. He didn’t even complain when referee Neil Swarbrick brandished a yellow card for the England man’s actions.

Despite their early promise and moments of spark, it was clear Huddersfield were down and out by this point, and while Tottenham fans were desperate to see Kane bag a third, it never came as he was substituted with three minutes left on the clock.

Spurs ended the game on a high, though, as Sissoko netted his first Tottenham goal from close-range, via a big deflection off Christopher Schindler.

The victory saw Spurs climb to third in the Premier League table, while Huddersfield drop to tenth on goal difference.

Source: Talksport