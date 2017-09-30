Galamsey activities drop in Ashanti Region – Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister

Illegal mining activities in the Ashanti Region have reduced following the introduction of Operation Vanguard.

This is according to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah.

Addressing regional heads of department and agencies, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, during a Regional Coordinating Council meeting, Simon Osei Mensah said “since the introduction of Operation Vanguard, there has been a sharp drop in illegal mining in the region.”

He furthered stated that, although the operations of the team has reduced illegal mining activities in the region, “it is regrettable to state that, some individuals and groups still engage in illegal mining operations in the night.”

He revealed the actions of some “unscrupulous people” resorting to “in-house mining in the Asante Akim Central Municipality.”

President Akufo-Addo in a combat against illegal mining activities in Ghana, set up a 400-man Joint Task Force in July this year.

The Task Force is in 26 towns in 3 districts of the Ashanti Region. This was part of a major campaign that was started by the media specifically Citi FM, after which the government went into full gear to clamp down on the illegality which was destroying water bodies, forest reserves and the environment in general.

By: Loretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana