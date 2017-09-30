EPL on Citi: Manchester United pile more misery on Crystal Palace

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester City

Bournemouth and Leicester’s troubled starts to the season continued as both sides played out a goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Eddie Howe’s Cherries had the majority of chances but were unable to convert to deliver a crucial blow to the misfiring Foxes.

Bournemouth felt they should have had a penalty, after Danny Simpson appeared to handle the ball in the area, but nothing was given.

Leicester forward Shinji Okazaki had the best chance of the game but could only put his effort wide of the post from around 10 yards out.

Manchester United 4-0 Crystal Palace

Manchester United loaded more misery on Crystal Palace as Juan Mata’s early opener, followed by a Marouane Fellaini double and a customary Romelu Lukaku strike, downed the hapless visitors.

The Eagles, who are yet to score or register a point this season, saw their game plan go out of the window almost immediately as Spanish playmaker Mata prodded home after just three minutes – United’s first attack of the game.

Fellaini followed up in the 35th minute to double the Red Devils’ lead as he latched onto Ashley Young’s exquisite cross at the back post.

The Belgian then doubled his tally after the half time break when he met Marcus Rashford’s delivery to glance a header past Wayne Hennessey in the Palace goal.

With just four minutes remaining of regulation time the in-form Lukaku grabbed his now expected strike – his 11th in 10 appearances for United.

Stoke City 2-1 Southampton

Peter Crouch’s late winner helped Stoke City snatch victory after Maya Yoshida’s spectacular scissor kick appeared to have earned Southampton a share of the spoils.

Mame Biram Diouf had handed the Potters the advantage five minutes before the break but Saido Berahino squandered a golden chance to give Stoke a 2-0 lead as he saw his 43rd minute penalty saved by Fraser Forster – the forward is still yet to score since his move from West Brom in January.

It looked as if that penalty miss might cost Mark Hughes’ side as Yoshida equalised in the 76th minute with a delightful finish in the box.

But substitute Crouch was the man to have the final say as he turned the ball past Forster to seal the win.

West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Watford

Richarlison turned home a dramatic late equaliser to earn Watford a deserved share of the spoils as they came from two goals down away at West Brom.

The Baggies took the lead in the 18th minute, courtesy of Salomon Rondon, before Jonny Evans doubled the advantage three minutes later.

Abdoulaye Doucoure reduced the deficit before the break but it looked as if Watford’s best efforts would go unrewarded until Richarlison rose highest to level five minutes into injury time.

West Ham United 1-0 Swansea City

Diafra Sakho’s late strike handed Slaven Bilic and West Ham a vital three points in their crunch clash with Swansea City.

In a game of few chances – and limited quality – the Senegal striker redeemed himself, after trying to force an exit in the summer transfer window, by netting his first league goal of the campaign in the 90th minute.

Substitute Arthur Masuaku provided the vital bit of class as he burst down the left flank and provided a delicious cross for Sakho to meet at the back post.

The result sees the Swans drop into the relegation zone whereas the Hammers rise to 15th place.

Source: Talksport