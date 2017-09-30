Council for Takoradi Technical University inaugurated

A 19-member council headed by Dr. Henrietta Abane, has been sworn into office to oversee the operations of Takoradi Technical University for the next four years.

The constitution of the council is in fulfillment of the Technical University Act (Act 922), which requires Technical Universities to provide higher learning in technical and vocational education in the fields of applied arts, engineering, as well as science and technology-based disciplines.

Congratulating the members, the Minister for Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, called on the council to ensure that the institution stays within its mandate of producing highly-skilled manpower for industry.

He tasked the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE), and the National Accreditation Board (NAB), to enhance their monitoring procedures to ensure that the various technical universities churn out highly-skilled workforce to aid Ghana’s development agenda of becoming an economic hub in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He said members were chosen based on their competencies to oversee the evolution of the institution to a fully-fledged technical university, and thus the council is expected to maintain the focus on developing manpower capable of employing innovative and dynamic approaches in solving the nation’s developmental problems.

Government nominees on the council include Prof. John Frank Eshun (Vice Chancellor), Ato Panford, MP for Shama, Michael Appiah and Ing. Dr. Robert Adjaye.

Below are the rest of the members constituting the Takoradi Technical University Council:

Mrs. Sylvia Beatrice Oppong-Mensah (Registrar/Secretary, TTU)

Mrs. Wilhelmina Asamoah (NCTE)

Mr. Sampson Damptey Tetey (COTVET)

Mr. Francis Rexford Sam (CHASS)

Mr. Joseph Abaiku Apprey (APTI)

Mr. Peter Awini Seidu (TUTAG)

Mr. Eric Bruce Amatey Jnr.( Convocation, Teaching)

Mr. Mark Kofi Aremu (Convocation, Non-Teaching)

Mr. Charles Andoh-Appiah (PAAG)

Mr. Eric Boafo Dadzie POWAG)

Mr. Daniel Sekyi Kwarkyi (AGI)

Mr. Joseph Akwasi Bawuah (GEA)

Mr. Ernest Nkrumah Taylor (TTU Alumni)

Mr. James Avevor (SRC)

–

By: Lord Kweku Sekyi/Freelancer