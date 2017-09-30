CCIFG wine tasting event held in Accra

The Chamber Of Commerce and Industry France Ghana (CCIFG), has organized its first wine tasting event for wine importers, hotels and restaurant owners in the country.

The event was in collaboration with Business France.

Speaking at the event which was dubbed Tastin’ France, the Executive Director at CCIFG, Delphine Adenot-Owusu, said the objective was not only to promote France businesses in Ghana, but to make French wines and French houses more known on the different markets available.

“According to her, CCIFG in partnership with Business France is organizing a tour for the French house to showcase their product.

“We plan to travel everywhere. We have been to Asia, Europe and now we have stopped in West Africa. We will visit a total of five countries that is; Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria, Ghana and finally Senegal. Our plan is simple, to educate people on wine shopping and boost France businesses abroad.”

Describing the reception to Citi News, the Executive Director was optimistic the country will embrace the products.

“We made a lot of impact in all the countries we have been to, and we are expecting same in Ghana. We have invited importers; restaurants and hotel owners over today so our French houses can showcase their productx to them.”

The French house present at the event included Champagne Philippe Fourrier, Bouvet Ladubay, Veuve Ambal, Domains CGR, Vignobles Raguenot, Cad’Export, The Wine Merchant and Distillerie Vinet-Delpech.

–

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana