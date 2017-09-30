Catalonia referendum: Thousands turn out for closing rally

Tens of thousands of Catalan separatists have taken part in a final rally ahead of Sunday’s planned referendum on independence from Spain.

Regional President Carles Puigdemont told the crowd that he believed Catalonia would be taking its first steps as a sovereign nation.

Thousands of extra police have been drafted in from across Spain as the government seeks to stop the ballot.

Google has deleted an app used to direct voters to polling stations.

Phone users in the region who try to download the app from Google Play get a message saying it is not available locally although those who already have the app can still use it.

The corporation said it was complying with a court order.

Catalonia, a wealthy region of 7.5 million people in north-eastern Spain has its own language and culture, and a high degree of autonomy, but is not recognised as a separate nation under the Spanish constitution.

Pressure for a vote on self-determination has grown over the past five years but in the 2015 regional election, won by an alliance of pro-independence parties, about 40% of voters backed parties loyal to Spain.

Police across Catalonia have been ordered to prevent public buildings being used as polling stations on Sunday.

Masses of referendum materials have been confiscated by police in recent weeks and officials involved in running the campaign face prosecution.

However, the Catalan government said on Friday it planned to open more than 2,000 polling stations regardless.

–

Source: BBC