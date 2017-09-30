13 UG law students get scholarships from Lebanese community

The Lebanese Community in Ghana has awarded scholarships to thirteen law students at the University of Ghana.

The scholarship scheme forms part of the community’s efforts to contribute to the strengthening of the rule of law in the country, and has been going on since the 2013/2014 academic year.

In his address at the ceremony to award the scholarships, the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Ali H. Halabi, pointed out the commitment of the people of Lebanon in supporting Ghana in its pursuit to achieve sustainable socio-economic development.

“What we are witnessing at this moment is a reflection of the community’s continuous commitment to the production of a strong human resource base of this nation through education,” he said.

“The Lebanese community in Ghana recognizes the role of a strong educated human resource base, as a driver of national development.”

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, called for a stronger and more sustainable public-private partnership, especially in the education sector.

“Instead of depending on government for everything that we need, we must develop a sustainable system that can free us of our financial burdens. The fact that the Lebanese community has seen this shows that they are throwing the challenge to us as a nation, and we ought to accept it.”

“We would continue to do our best and strive to achieve academic excellence. We know that the Ambassador’s objective is to see us at the top and by the grace of God, we will get there,” one of the beneficiaries, Kenneth Appiah, said in his acceptance speech.

–

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana