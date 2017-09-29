Sergio Aguero involved in car crash in Amsterdam, say reports

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been involved in a car crash in the Netherlands, according to reports in Argentina.

The unverified claims say the 29-year-old fractured a rib after the taxi in which he was travelling in Amsterdam hit a lamp post.

Dutch police have told Sky Sports News that two people were injured and taken to hospital, but would not confirm their names.

Aguero was reportedly with Colombian singer Maluma at a concert before it happened.

The City star’s former club, Independiente, tweeted a photo of Aguero with the words: ‘Strength and prompt recovery. Everyone @ Independiente is with you in this difficult moment.’

In-form Aguero has made a strong start to the current season, netting seven goals in all competitions, including a hat-trick at Watford earlier this month.

–

Source: Sky Sports