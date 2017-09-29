Operation Vanguard task-force arrests 362 illegal miners

The joint military/police task-force set up to enforce the ban on illegal mining, to help save the environment, has been making progress in delivering on its mandate.

It has so far arrested 362 suspected illegal miners including some Chinese nationals, and has seized a number of mining equipment.

The equipment include over 1,500 ‘chang fa’ and water pumping machines.

Twenty-four (24) of those arrested have been convicted by the courts with some of them sentenced to fines ranging from GH¢1,080.00 to GH¢6,000.00, while others have been jailed – doing between four and 18 months.

Major Gariba Adams Pabi, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Task-force, which has been code-named ‘Operation Vanguard’, made this known to journalists at New Obuasi (Denkyira-Obuasi) where they had made a stopover to visit the site where the late army officer, Major Maxwell Mahama, was gruesomely murdered.

He said they were happy with the way things had gone, and called for continued support, understanding, and cooperation of everybody.

He underlined the need for all to be right with the law and work together to protect the water bodies and forest reserves.

It was a quite an emotional moment, when the Commander, Colonel William Agyapong, led the officers and men to pray for the soul of the deceased officer.

He also thanked God for the mercies, favor and protection as they carried out their duties to the nation.

Major Mahama was killed on May 29, this year, whilst leading a military task-force to stop illegal mining in the Denkyira-Obuasi.

‘Operation Vanguard’ was officially inaugurated on July 31, to enforce the ban on illegal and small-scale mining across the country.

Source: GNA