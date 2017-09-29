National House of Chiefs welcome Free SHS policy

Togbe Afede XIV

The National House of Chiefs has called on Ghanaians to embrace Government’s Free SHS policy describing it as a laudable one.

According to the house, the initiatives Government has started implementing which are geared towards the development of the country, were matters of interest to members of the house.

President of the National House of Chiefs, who was speaking at the General meeting of the House in Kumasi says education is the best weapon against poverty, hence the decision of the house to welcome the Free SHS policy.

Togbe Afede XIV, therefore urged Government to plan effectively to ensure the sustenance of the policy. He also called on chiefs across the country to lend more support to Government to enable it bring the need development to the people.

The House also commended Government for showing a strong commitment in the fight against corruption.

It also lauded steps taken by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to establish the Office of the Independent Prosecutor, and pledged to support the President in that regard.

Togbe Afede urged chiefs to be part of the process to ensure Government’s efforts were complemented.

According to him, initiatives taken by Government towards the fight against corruption and steps taken to pass the Right to Information (RTI) Bill were geared towards enhancing accountability and national development.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana