MMT workers cease protests against Board Chair

The National Union of Metro Mass Transit workers has called off its half-day strike, which was set to take place today [Friday].

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Samuel Quaye, the Chairman of the union, said the decision was reached on Thursday, based on a consensus reached during a crunch meeting.

“The press conference stated that, we are going to work from today, the strike was on Wednesday and on Thursday all members of Metro Mass resumed work.”

Some commuters in Accra and other parts of the country were left stranded following the decision of the MMT workers to strike.

The workers announced the strike last Friday and demanded the dismissal of the company’s Board Chair, Osabarima Ansah Sasraku III, and Deputy Managing Director, John Awuku Dzuazah.

Even though the workers returned to work without their concerns being met, Mr. Quaye said the union will continue to insist on their demands.

“…From the press conference, we made it clear to the public that we had issues, part of the issues have been solved, some are still pending. We are going to make sure we monitor, we are going to make sure we stress on [issues], until all our grievances have been heard. But for now, all workers have been asked to go back to work”.

Accusations against Board Chair

The MMT drivers had accused the company’s Board Chair and Deputy Managing Director of involvement in the disappearance of 12 of the company’s buses, and insisted that their continuous stay in office may lead to the demise of the company.

The drivers also complained that the management of the company was insensitive to their working conditions.

At the time of the Board’s inauguration in June 2017, the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, charged the board members to refrain from interfering with the day-to-day running of the company, but rather channel their energies in finding practical ways of ensuring an efficient transport service.

By: Ann-Shirley Ziwu/citifmonline.com/Ghana