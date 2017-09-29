GJA elections: Aspirant accuse incumbent executives of manipulation

Nutor Bibini Nutor, the campaign manager of Johnny Aryeetey, a presidential aspirant in the ongoing Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has challenged the electoral processes, alleging manipulation by the incumbent executives.

He said the elections cannot be considered to be free and fair as the incumbent executives, led by President Affail Monney, are skewing the processes in their favour.

He told Citi News that he believes the election is just a “mere formality” and the results have been “predetermined.”

“I have number 138 as my candidate, Mr. Johny Aryeetey who is vying for the presidency of the GJA, yet if you check with any other polling agent it has at number 138 as his Excellency John Dramani Mahama who is a member of the GJA,” he said.

He added that “even if my candidate is allowed to vote, it just goes to fuel the suspicion that most candidates in this year’s election had that this year’s GJA election is a mere formality, an that some people have been predetermined to come out victorious….We have pinpointed a lot of issues to the Electoral Committee that we are uncomfortable with, and believe that the incumbent executives are skewing certain things to their advantage, but they threw us out.”

Elections are currently ongoing at various polling stations across the country to elect new executives to lead the Association.

The GJA election was initially supposed to be held in March, 2017, but was postponed because of some unresolved disputes.

A presidential aspirant, Lloyd Evans was initially disqualified but he challenged it in court and eventually won.

A total of 656 media personnel are expected to cast their votes nationwide to elect the leaders to man the affairs of the Association.

There are three aspirants vying for the GJA presidential slot. But many believe the race is between the incumbent—Roland Affail Monney and Lloyd Evans.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana