GJA election underway

The election of national and regional officers for the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has commenced at various centers around the country.

Eligible voters are expected to produce a GJA identification card or any national ID card to cast their ballot.

All members in good standing, numbering over 600, are expected to vote in this election.

The incumbent GJA president, Affail Monney, is facing stiff opposition from some contenders including former President of the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists (IFEJ), Lloyd Evans.

Other contestants are Kofi Yeboah, aspiring General Secretary, Vance Azu, aspiring Organising Secretary, Francis Kokutse, aspiring Vice President and Johnnie Aryeetey, aspiring President.

The election was supposed to be held in March 2017, but was postponed because of some unresolved disputes.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana