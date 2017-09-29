CHRAJ can probe A-Plus saga to restore credibility – Vitus Azeem

Vitus Azeem

Anti-corruption campaigner, Vitus Azeem, has suggested the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) probes the corruption allegations by Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A-Plus, against two presidential staffers, saying that will be considered more credible than that of the police.

His comment follows the latest controversy over a leaked audio tape purportedly indicating there was a cover-up in the probe of two Presidential staffers by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.

“CHRAJ too can, on its own, take up this matter and investigate because it is an allegation of corruption and it is in the media,” he said on Eyewitness News.

Mr. Azeem added that, “CHRAJ does not need to wait for anybody to come and say this is a complaint before they do the investigation.”

In the audio recording said to be a conversation between A-Plus and the Deputy Director of the CID, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the police officer was heard urging A-Plus to recant his allegations because the accused persons, like himself, were members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

But ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has since explained that the tape was doctored to achieve an evil agenda.

The CID investigations into the allegations eventually concluded that the corruption claims leveled against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor, were unfounded.

Nana Addo can make request

Mr. Azeem, who also suggested that President Nana Akufo-Addo could invite ACP Addo-Danquah for talks, added that the President could equally task CHRAJ to look the into the matter.

“CHRAJ also has the power to do the investigations. There is nothing wrong with the President asking CHRAJ to investigate the matter. He cannot direct or instruct CHRAJ to do what it wants, but he can ask them to, because of the complications, take up this matter and investigate to ensure the confidence of Ghanaians.”

Following the release of this audio tape, authenticity notwithstanding, Mr. Azeem further said the CID now appeared compromised, hence the need for CHRAJ step in.

He said there appeared to “be some credibility gap [concerning the CID] that will need further questioning and investigations.”

“At the end of the day, whether you have doubts or not, at least their [CHRAJ’s] investigation and findings should be more credible because you assume nobody can direct them as to how to conduct the investigations and do their work,” Mr. Azeem added.

