Bimbilla hospital risks shutdown over lack of doctors

The Bimbilla Government Hospital in the Northern Region risks being shut down following a lack of medical staff to attend to patients.

The hospital, which records about 300 out-patient cases everyday, only has two medical doctors. Citi News understands that one of the doctors is not also available hence, the only doctor is being overburdened.

Hundreds of patients who visited the hospital on Wednesday were disappointed as they had to return home without being attended to.

The Bimbilla Hospital is a major referral facility in the area, and serves the health needs of about five districts along the eastern corridor including the Nkwanta North District in the northern part of the Volta Region.

When Citi News visited the hospital on Wednesday, there were a lot of patients waiting in front of the consulting rooms at the facility, waiting to be attended to.

The hospital has five consulting rooms with only one doctor at post at the time of the visit.

Patients poured out their frustrations to Citi News, and called on the government to consider their plight, and expedite action in order to salvage the situation.

Some staff of the hospital who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the hospital has a lot of challenges that most of them want to vacate their post.

They also complained about lack of motivation. Citi News understands that a number of staff of the Bimbilla hospital have left in the last few years.

No bulbs at maternity ward

Citi News also realized that, pregnant women slept in darkness as there were no bulbs at the maternity ward and other parts of the hospital.

The pregnant women further complained to Citi News that such has been the norm for some time now.

Meanwhile, when Citi News confronted the management of the hospital over the issue, new light bulbs were immediately fixed.

Curfew on Bimbilla

The Bimbilla Township has been placed under a dawn to dusk curfew for over a decade, following recurrent chieftaincy disputes in the area.

The youth in Bimbilla recently asked government to review the curfew complaining that their businesses are being affected.

The District Chief Executive for the area, Abdulai Yaqoub, lamented the amount of resources the district assembly has spent on fuel and upkeep of the security personnel as a result of the conflict, which could have been used in the provision of social amenities for the people.

“I get very frightened when I see the figures in monetary terms that are being spent as a result of the conflict in the district. Funds spent on fuel and upkeep of security personnel in the area is alarming. These are resources that could have been used in the provision of portable water, access roads, electricity, healthcare and education for our people,” he said in an earlier Citi News interview.

By: Mohammed Aminu M Alabira/citifmonline.com/Ghana