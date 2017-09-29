A woman needs to trust her husband – Chris Attoh ‘counsels’

Chris Attoh

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has given out some fundamentals of a successful marriage, few days after confirming his divorce from Damilola Adegbite.

Chris, who appeared on StarChat hosted by Bola Ray on Starr FM on Wednesday said the reason most marriages don’t work is that ‘we’ have forgotten what the fundamentals of marriage are.

“When you love someone it is important to be able to forgive, to be able to respect, to be able to submit. As a woman, you need to trust the captain of the ship. It’s really important if you want peace in your home,” he said.

Chris added that it is amazing the number of lessons married people can draw from the Bible.

However, he does not regret ever getting married to Nigerian actress Damilola.

“I believe that life is too short for regrets and everything happens for a reason. I have a beautiful baby boy. I have a wealth of experience and I have a lot of work to do,” he added.

About 7 months ago, rumours were rife that Chris and Damilola had separated. However, Chris had told Citi Showbiz the stories were false.

A few days ago, he confirmed to bellanaija.com that they were truly divorced and that they are now more concerned about raising their son, Brian.

The two actors got married in 2015 after having played sensual roles in a couple of movies.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana