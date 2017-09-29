7 suspected land guards arrested at Kokrobite

The Police has arrested seven suspected land guards at Kokrobite and its environs in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects allegedly “with impunity terrorize well-meaning Ghanaians from developing their lands.”

The suspects are Tetteh Attram, 41 years; Omega Agoe, 41 years; Ofori Joel, 30 years; and Derrick Aryee, 20 years, Godwin Amegashie, 47 years; Joseph Okaijah, 30 years; and Aryee Boye, 21 years.

According to a police statement, Thursday at about 2:00 pm, they gathered intelligence that two groups, suspected to be land guards had clashed over a piece of land within Kokrobite.

“Police information is that, they had both gone there to claim a digging fee of GHc 1,500 from a developer who had lawfully acquired a property and was developing it, hence the clash,” the statement added.

The Police also impounded 16 motorbikes and a Ford pickup from the scene of the clash.

Four suspects are reported to have sustained various degrees of injury and are receiving treatment at the hospital.

The suspects are to be arraigned today [Friday]. The threat posed by land guards is one of the topmost security threats to the safety of Ghanaians particularly in Accra.

