Starlets trounce Guinea 6-1 in friendly

Ghana’s Black Starlets hammered Guinea 6-1 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday in a pre-U-17 World Cup friendly.

The match was part of the team’s preparations for the 2017 U-17 World Cup in India which starts on October 6.

Starlets forward Aminu Mohammed scored three times while Gabriel Ibrahim Sadiq grabbed a brace with Emmanuel Toku scoring the other goal.

The victory was the second for the Starlets in Abu Dhabi after beating UAE 4-0 last Saturday. They lost their first friendly match 2-1 to Mali on September 20.

The team is expected to arrive in India for the World Cup on October 2 ahead of the first group match against Colombia four days later.

–

By: Citi Sports