Nana courts chiefs’ support for Free SHS success

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reached out to chiefs and traditional rulers for support to ensure the success of the free SHS policy.

“I want you to support and back me fully in the implementation of the policy,” the President said when he met Chiefs from the Ahafo Council of Chiefs at the Flagstaff House.

He highlighted the fact that most developed countries like the United States of America are where they are because of free education.

“Education is important. Let’s give the opportunity for our children to go to school. All over the world, every country which is developed today started with education. Even in America where a majority of the people are rich, there is free education.”

Stating the purpose of the policy, the president rubbished the claims that he wants to deceive citizens with a policy which has already been implemented.

“Many have said I want to deceive Ghanaians with the free SHS policy, but how can I deceive people with a policy which has started, it has started. We are implementing this policy because we want the rapid progress of our country, so I am happy that you [the ahafo council of chiefs] are in support of this programme.”

President Akufo-Addo made good his promise of free secondary education, which started September this year.

“The government of Ghana will fund the cost of public senior high schools for all those who qualify for entry from the 2017/2018 academic year onward.”

Under the free SHS policy, beneficiaries will not have to pay admission fees, library fees, science centre fees, computer lab fees, examination fees and utility fees, according to the government.

The free SHS policy will also cover agricultural, vocational and technical institutions at the secondary school level.

–

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana