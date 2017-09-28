Minister warns contractors against shoddy work

Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Attah, has warned contractors against shoddy road projects although they are to speed work within agreed schedules.

He said Ghana has set a high-quality road construction standard that must not be compromised.

He gave the advice when he toured some road construction project sites in the Greater Accra Region, including the Tema Roundabout improvement project on Wednesday.

“It is significant, and I want to lay emphasis on the fact that, these projects must be carried out, executed and completed in a record time…this is the standard that I want all contractors working in our country to adopt and follow,” he said.

The Minister lamented that, the country lost huge sums of monies due to contracts whose completions were delayed.

He noted that, such contracts also had their quality compromised.

“Delay in project works, project implementation and project construction, bring in their trail a lot of negative effects, a lot of difficulties, and eventually it becomes costly to the government and in most cases if not managed, even quality is compromised,’’ he said.

Mr. Amoako Attah told Citi News that, an initial payment of GH¢600 million had been made by the ministry to various contractors to construct roads in various parts of the country.

He said the first payment was made in March and the second payment commenced last Friday.

“[From] the little that we have in the Road Fund, contractors are being paid. We started as far back as March. Contractors were paid something in the region of GH¢300 million. Last Friday, the Road Fund board approved about GH¢300 million and disbursement is going on,” he said.

–

By: Ann-Shirley Ziwu/citifmonline.com/Ghana