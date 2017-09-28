KTU, others partner to hold training workshop for solar energy professionals

The Koforidua Technical University (KTU), is faced with a deficit of qualified human resource. The Vice-Chancellor of the KTU, Professor Smile Dzisi, noted that this lack of qualified personnel has hampered attempts to ensure the sustainability of renewable energy systems in Ghana.

She lamented that this has placed the country in a disadvantaged position to explore the huge potential of renewable energy and solar thermal the country is endowed with.

“Lately, there have been a number of issues regarding the sustainability of renewable energy systems in general, and solar systems in particular, some of which include the lack of up-to-date knowledge and skills for the installation of these systems and the lack of adequate human resource to manage them,” she said.

Prof Dzisi was speaking during a Workshop in Koforidua aimed at increasing the knowledge of solar thermal systems and applications experts.

Prof Dzisi in an interview with Citi News indicated that, the training workshop will go a long way to help train professionals

“…to address the lack of qualified experts in renewable energy and solar thermal, we at the Koforidua Technical University have partnered the ECREEE and the AEE INTEC to offer both theoretical and practical training for renewable energy systems and solar thermal professionals”

“This training will enable the country to have a number of experts who will acquire up-to-date knowledge and skills for the installation of solar systems so that we will have adequate human resources to manage these systems.”

Prof Dzisi, also expressed appreciation to the ECREEE and the AEE INTEC for providing financial, logistical support and technical support for the workshop.

A representative of the ECREEE, Mr. Joarel Barroso, said even though solar radiation was twice as high in comparison to Middle European countries, its use and dissemination in Africa was lagging behind due to many factors.

In a bid to help Ghana take advantage of solar energy, he said his outfit decided to partner with the AEE INTEC and KTU to organise the workshop for solar energy professionals.

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana