Bayern Munich sack manager Carlo Ancelotti after PSG loss

Bayern Munich have sacked Carlo Ancelotti after Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The Italian, who led Bayern to the Bundesliga title last season having been appointed to replace Pep Guardiola last summer, was dismissed after a meeting of the club’s board on Thursday. Earlier, Bayern’s chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had called for “consequences” following the loss at the Parc des Princes, which was the club’s heaviest defeat in the Champions League group stages for 21 years.

“What we’ve seen tonight was not Bayern Munich,” he said.

Ancelotti’s assistant Willy Sagnol, former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel and Hoffenheim’s Julian Nagelsmann are among the early favourites to succeed him, with Sagnol to take temporary charge for the trip to face Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Bayern have also endured a difficult start to the Bundesliga season, losing at Hoffenheim in their third match and being held to a 2-2 draw at home to Wolfsburg last Friday.

Speaking after the defeat to PSG, Ancelotti had admitted his side had been too slow out the blocks against their chief rivals to finish top Group B after falling behind to Dani Alves’ goal in the second minute. “We had a bad start. After the early opener we had to change our strategy completely,” he said. “We had to take control, and we had chances too. But it wasn’t so easy after the goal, that was the problem. We didn’t have the right balance, their counter-attacks were too strong.”

Asked if he still backed his manager, the Dutchman replied: “I won’t answer this question. The lineup is the coach’s business. I will say nothing about it. Every word, in this case, would be one too many. The important thing is that we stick together now as a team. We need peace. Anyone who now wears his dissatisfaction on the outside does not help the team.”

Source: Guardian UK