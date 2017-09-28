A-Plus threatened to leak tapes as revenge – CID Deputy Director

Kwame Asare Obeng a.k.a A-Plus

Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A-Plus, is alleged to have released the leaked audio tape suggesting there was a cover-up in the probe of President Akufo-Addo’s two Deputy Chiefs of Staff as some form of revenge against the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The Deputy Director of the CID, ACP Maame Yaay Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, who also accused A-Plus of doctoring the said tapes, has also said the release of the tape was premeditated.

The CID investigations into the allegations, in line with a directive from President Akufo-Addo, concluded that the allegations were unfounded.

After the CID’s summary of the investigation was made public on Monday, September 18, ACP Addo-Danquah said A-Plus called her to “disagree with our [the CID’s] findings.”

“After that, he sent me a text message and threatened to put my voice in the public domain because the team insulted him by saying the allegations were baseless,” she added.

In the audio recording said to be of a conversation between A-Plus and ACP Addo-Danquah, the police officer was heard urging A-Plus to recant his allegations because the accused persons, like himself, were members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A-Plus had taken to Facebook to accuse President Akufo-Addo’s two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor of being corrupt, without giving details to back his claim.

He also described the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff as thieves, although he retracted this particular allegation.

ACP Addo-Danquah maintained that she was in full agreement with the conclusions reached by the CID, to the effect that the corruption allegations were baseless.

“Indeed, the accuser provided no evidence at all to back his allegations and the investigative panel found no wrongdoing. His statement to the police as well as the investigative report evidences this conclusion beyond doubt.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana