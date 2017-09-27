W/Region: Pharmaceutical society celebrates World pharmacy day

The Western regional branch of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, on Tuesday joined the rest of their colleagues in other parts of the world to celebrate the 2017 World Pharmacist Day in Takoradi.

As part of the celebrations, messages of effective and responsible medicinal use and the role of pharmacists in everyday life, were shared with the members of the public.

Led by the Western Regional chairperson of the society, Mrs. Yaa Pokua Baiden, the team of pharmacists in the four-day public engagement, visited the three churches [the Open Door Baptist Church at Anaji, the Kwesimintsim Highway branch of the International Central Gospel Church and the Salvation Army Church at Effiakuma] to interact with congregants on topics ranging from the consequences of irresponsible use of drugs as well as the proper use of traditional medicines alongside orthodox drugs.

Key among the discussed topics was the “unseen” critical role of pharmacists in healthcare delivery across the country.

“From the stage when drugs are just molecules to the quality control processes till it gets to the pharmacy, before it gets to the patient, the pharmacist plays an integral part of these processes. People should know that it is the pharmacist who ensures and focuses on effective and safe use of medicines. We want to encourage people to desist from just buying drugs from anywhere they get it. Drugs must be administered by a registered pharmacist, and that’s where the pharmacist comes in. We want to make sure that any drug that is given, is given at the right quantity for the right patient at the right time and at the right price” Mrs. Yaa Pokua Baiden explained.

The team, acting on this year’s World Pharmacist Day theme; “From Research to healthcare, your pharmacist is at your service, then took the responsible use of drugs campaign to some basic schools in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis.

Students at the Kwesimintsim M. A. JHS, Rev. Koba Yalley and the Nana Brempong Yaw JHS were educated on the implications of premarital sex, substance abuse, adolescent health, hygiene and the need to desist from self-medication.

“There is a thin line between a drug being beneficial to the user and being poisonous to them. It depends on who is using the drugs and for what purpose. Their mates who have abused drugs in time past have had to suffer the consequences. Self-medication is harmful and can lead to undesirable consequences. This is what we have been telling our youth”.

The team on Tuesday took to some principal streets of Takoradi to distribute flyers with inscriptions on safe drug use. It was followed by radio interviews to sensitize the public on the importance of pharmacists in our everyday lives.

–

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana