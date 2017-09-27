UCL roundup: Real ease past Dortmund, Monaco stumble

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as holders Real Madrid maintained their 100% record in Group H by beating Borussia Dortmund.

The former Manchester United man took his tally to 109 in the competition by converting from Gareth Bale’s cutback and lashing in Real’s third.

Welshman Bale had opened the scoring with a superb volley, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted for Dortmund.

The Bundesliga leaders are without a point in the group from two games.

Peter Bosz’s side were beaten 3-1 by Tottenham at Wembley in the opening game.

Against the Spaniards, Dortmund looked to the referee for a penalty early in the match when Maximilian Philipp’s cross appeared to hit defender Sergio Ramos’ arm on the line, but Bjorn Kuipers signalled play on.

Spain defender Ramos could have made the scoreline more emphatic but twice missed with headers, nodding over from Toni Kroos’ cross and straight at goalkeeper Roman Burki.

“It was perfect,” said Real manager Zinedine Zidane. “It was a great game from us. We started well, the first half was brilliant as was the second. We had some difficult moments after the break, but we played them out.

“I am delighted for Ronaldo and Bale, but the whole side worked hard, everyone was brilliant and it was a tremendous game.”

A worrying moment for Real saw Bale hobble off with five minutes remaining, but the ex-Spurs winger was suffering from cramp.

La Liga champions Real come up against Premier League side Tottenham next and boss Mauricio Pochettino said: “It is a big challenge to see if we can compete at this type of level and to be very motivated against the best team in the world. We need to show to ourselves that we can compete at that level.”

Elsewhere in the Champions League…

Fans held up their mobile phones during floodlight failure in the match between Besiktas and RB Leipzig

Former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel was on target for Turkish champions Besiktas, who made it two wins from two in Group H by beating RB Leipzig2-0. The match was held up for 10 minutes in the second half because of floodlight failure.

In a repeat of the 2004 final, former Watford defender Miguel Layun scored as Porto defeated last season’s semi-finalists Monaco 3-0.

