Small scale miner jailed for raping 8-year-old

A Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced a 30-year-old small-scale miner to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling an 8-year-old school girl.

The convict, Augustine Afrifa, pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement and was sentenced on his own plea.

The Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mrs. Juliana Essel-Dadzie, told the court that the victim lived with her grandmother in a farm cottage at Wasa Jedu, near Wassa Akropong, in the Amenfi East district.

ASP Essel-Dadzie said on September 8 this year, at about 1600 hours, the victim’s grandmother sent her to buy a polythene bag from the Wasa Jedua town.

She said when the victim got to Wassa Jedu township, she met Afrifa and he had some interactions with her, as he had lived with the victim and the grandmother before.

According to the Prosecutor, the convict bought a ‘Kalyppo’ drink for the victim and lured her into his rented room in the town, and had sex with her, after which he told the victim not to disclose the incident to anyone.

She said when the victim got home, she narrated her ordeal to her grandmother and parents, and they made a report at the Wassa Akropong police station and the convict was arrested.

ASP Essel-Dadzie said a police medical report received from Dr. Adom Boadi of Wasa Akropong government hospital indicated that the victim had deep bleeding with vaginal laceration and torn hymen.

Source: GNA