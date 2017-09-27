Passengers stranded in Kumasi as MMT drivers protest poor conditions

Scores of passengers, who trooped to the Kumasi depot of the Metro Mass Transit to travel to various destinations, were left stranded following a decision by workers to halt operations.

The workers were protesting what they described as poor working conditions and management’s inability to fix challenges the company has been grappling with.

The passengers resorted to alternative means of transport to get to their various destinations.

Some of the affected passengers who spoke to Citi News expressed their frustrations about the situation.

Deputy General Secretary for the Local branch of the Ghana Transport Petrol Chemicals Workers Union, Philip Kwabena Amoano, said the protest will persist if management fails to address their grievances.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana