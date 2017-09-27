Newly recruited teachers to strike on October 2

A group of newly recruited teachers is threatening to embark on an indefinite strike over unpaid salaries.

They say they have not been paid for the past 6 months.

Abubakar Suale, the leader of the group, which calls itself the National Association of Newly Recruited Teachers, said, “We were posted last year, we have worked for about 7 months and they have paid about 90% of us only one month’s salary. We went to meet the education minister and he gave us full assurance that they are going pay us in full and we wrote several letters to them but they have not paid anything.”

He said the group is forced to embark on the strike as a result of government’s poor response to their concerns.

“It is not easy. Some of us went to borrow money just to rent rooms at our various stations. We are not finding it easy with those that we owe, that is why we also mounting this pressure on the government. We’ve been waiting for long, that is why we are have resolved to strike on 2nd October,” he added.

Many different teacher groups have in recent times registered their displeasure over government’s failure to pay them salaries and allowances.

Earlier this year, the Coalition of newly trained teachers threatened to lay down their tools, if the government did not pay them their accumulated salaries.

The teachers, numbering over twenty thousand, said they had not been paid since they were posted in September 2016.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana