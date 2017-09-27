Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana condemns girl child abuse

Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Ron Strikker, has renewed his government’s commitment to support development partners in Ghana to fight against forced marriages and premature pregnancies prevalent in deprived communities.

He described the practice as outmoded customs which required collective responsibility to tackle head on.

H.E Ron Strikker was addressing a durbar of chiefs at the forecourt of the Sagnarigu chief’s palace where beneficiaries of the Girls Advocacy Alliance project presented their concerns for immediate redress.

The event was organized by female child rights advocacy Non Governmental Organization Songtaba, in partnership with Plan International Ghana.

Commenting on the barriers to girl child education, the Netherlands Ambassador underscored the need to discard cultural practices that inhibit girl child education.

“Ghana’s economic and political modernization is dependent on the successful education of both sexes.”

He admonished law enforcement agencies to crack the whip on people who violate the rights of children.

He commended Songtaba and its allies for their determination to combat forced marriages, premature pregnancies, and all forms of human rights violations associated with the girl child.

Beneficiaries of the Girls Alliance Advocacy project in a communique christened, “Barriers to girl child education” called for an end to forced marriages particularly elopement.

They revealed that starvation and inaccessibility to sanitary pads contributed to the decline of girl child education in the Northern Region.

They implored traditional rulers to join forces with Songtaba and its allies and the law enforcement agencies to deal with people who violate their human rights.

They also appealed to government to support girl child education.

The Sagnarigu District Chief Executive, Iddrisu Mariam, thanked the chief of the area for releasing seven acres of land for the construction of a girls school there.

She called for support from the Netherlands government to accomplish the task. She said girl child education should be the responsibility of all well meaning citizens.

Songtaba’s Executive Director, Hajia Lamnatu Adam, Plan Ghana International Girls Advocacy Alliance project Manager, Ana Ababere, the Northern Regional Director of Ghana Education Service, Alhaji Mohammed Haroun Cambodia and a representative of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) addressed the gathering.

Their messages touched on the need to collectively tackle forced marriages and premature pregnancies that retard girl child education.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana