Greater Accra Police boss calls on Citi FM, urges collaboration

The new Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP George Alex Mensah, has called on the media assist the police to effectively deal with crime in the country.

He said although the Service is determined to ensure a crime-free region, it requires support from institutions such as media organizations to help it achieve the aim.

DCOP Alex Mensah made the call when he paid a familiarization visit to Citi FM on Wednesday.

DCOP Alex Mensah, who was appointed to the high office a little over a month ago, said that Police wants to reduce armed robbery in the capital to the “barest minimum.”

“We have plans ahead, and the first thing that we want to do is to make sure that we bring armed robbery to the barest minimum.. plans are far ahead to do something about it, in fact, we have increased and intensified our patrol teams recently. If not eliminating it, we bring it to the barest minimum,” he said.

Accompanied by some senior officers from the command, he said, incidents of violent crimes were a great threat to citizens and there was the need for concerted efforts to address it.

“These violent crimes just create fear and panic within the society. People are afraid to go out at night because motor riders will snatch their bags, and if they will only snatch your bag and go away you would like it, but sometimes they will harm you on top of it,” he said.

DCOP George Alex Mensah said the Police command was very particular about issues of land guards, and the harm they cause to some landowners in Accra.

“For those who are desirous in acquiring lands in Accra, it is now becoming a problem. How to acquire land in Accra and how to put up a structure, the moment you go onto your land, you find people who call themselves land guards with arms terrorizing people who are putting up structures.”

“The police cannot fold their arms and allow this to go on, we need to do something about it, we have started doing something about it. Just last week and this week, we have made a lot of arrests, sent some to court, and some who are on remand. We are going on to pursue these people until they change or we take them off the streets. These people are not to be allowed to operate,” he stressed.

“We would wage war on them and we need the help of the media” he added.

While acknowledging Citi FM‘s influence and support to the service, he urged citizens to endeavor to report crime to the police and also relay vital information to the police to assist them to deal with crime in the country.

By: Ann-Shirley Ziwu/citifmonline.com/Ghana