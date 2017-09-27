Gov’t begins evacuation of dump sites at Mallam Market, other areas

Photo credit: Sanitation and Water Resources

The government has begun evacuating half a million tonnes of refuse at the Mallam Market dumpsite in Accra. This follows the closure of six dump sites located within the Accra Region, including those at Mallam Market.

During a tour of two of the sites, a Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Michael Dzato, said the evacuation enforces government’s commitment to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa in the shortest possible time.

Previously, the stench from the numerous heaps of refuse, with a swarm of all kinds of insects, was a bother to traders and passersby alike.

The dump site, which is approximately the size of twelve football pitches, also use to have a thick cloud of smoke and toxic fumes hanging over it.

These according to residents made breathing very difficult. Traders used to complain about their stalls being filled with liquid waste that gushed out from the refuse.

The evacuation project is one of the six government is carrying out within the Greater Accra Region. The project is over fifty percent complete, And will be handed over to government by the end of October.

Mr. Dzato, who was impressed with the progress of work done, warned waste management companies to desist from dumping waste at the site.

–

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana