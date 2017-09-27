Damba commends Appiah for inclusion of WAFU duo

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Abukari Damba believes Kwesi Appiah deserves commendation for recognizing and handing a call-up to local duo Vincent Atingah and Isaac Twum.

The pair excelled in the just ended Wafu 2017 tournament and have been named among the initial 26 man squad for Ghana’s world cup qualifier against the Cranes of Uganda.

Twum who plays his football for Inter Allies was named the Wafu tournament most valuable player, while Atingah of Hearts of Oak put together a series of impressive displays at the heart of defense.

Damba feels that Appiah has made the additions based on sections of the team that require improvement.

“I must also commend him for recognizing the quality that the Wafu tournament produced.

“Vincent Atingah in my estimation was a revelation at the competition and so was Twum.

“Their inclusion is also based on the challenges the team faces as far as the composition of our line players are concerned.

“Based on that these two gentlemen have been added and its a step in the right direction,” he told Citi Sports.

Ghana play the Cranes of Uganda on October 7, in Kampala with a chance to take second place in Group E.

By:Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana