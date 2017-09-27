Ayew brothers dropped from Ghana squad to face Uganda

Andre and Jordan Ayew were not included in Kwesi Appiah’s 26-man squad named on Tuesday for Ghana’s next 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda on October 7.

The brothers missed Ghana’s trip to Congo Brazzaville in the last round due to injury and ill health.

Kwesi Appiah gave first-time call-ups to Hearts of Oak’s Vincent Atinga and Inter Allies’ Isaac Twum, who was the Best Player of the just-ended WAFU Cup of Nations and three other players: Kingsley Sarfo of Swedish side Malmo, USA-based Abass Mohammed and Kasim Nuhu of Swiss club Young Boys.

Captain Asamoah Gyan retained his place in the team while Thomas Partey also gets a return to the team.

Defender Daniel Opare’s good start to the Bundesliga season for Augsburg earned him a place in the team for the first time in three years.

Egypt-based John Antwi has also been given a call-up.

The squad will be reduced to 23 players during its preparations for the match against Uganda.

GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa), Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars)

DEFENDERS: Defenders : Harrison Afful (Columbus,USA), Daniel Opare (Augsburg, Germany) Agbenyenu Lumor (Portimonese, Portugal), Abass Mohammed (Harrisburg City, USA), Kasim Nuhu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Daniel Amartey (Leicester,England), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew,USA), Nicholas Opoku (Club Africain, Tunisia), Vincent Atinga (Hearts of Oak)

MIDFIELDERS: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Joseph Attamah (Bakaksehir, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Kingsley Sarfo (Malmo, Sweden) Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo FC, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland), Frank Acheampong (Tianjin TEDA, China), Isaac Twum (Inter Allies), Patrick Twumasi (Astana FC, Kazakhtan)

FORWARDS: Asamoah Gyan (Kayerispor, Turkey), Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland), John Antwi (Misr Lel-Makkasa, Egypt), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Crvena Zvezda, Serbia)

–

By: Citi Sports