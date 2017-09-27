Appiah Stadium released on bail

Embattled National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist and a serial caller, Appiah Stadium has been released on police inquiry bail after his arrest for allegedly defaming the President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Ashanti Regional Police command on Tuesday afternoon effected Appiah Stadium’s arrest upon instruction from the National Headquarters.

He was arrested for suggesting, in a recent audio that went viral, that the President Akufo-Addo smoked marijuana.

Appiah Stadium was subsequently handcuffed and transported to the Headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Accra to answer questions concerning his claims.

The development aroused public debate over whether or not the police was acting according to law.

A former minister of state under Mahama administration, Rashid Pelpuo, suggested that the arrest was politically motivated.

He said the manner in which the arrest was effected, and how the opposition NDC activist was treated pointed towards some political undertones.

Members of the NDC in the Ashanti Region were demanding his immediate release and gave the government a 24-hour ultimatum.

But after the bail was granted, the NDC members withdrew their ultimatum.

“We wish to inform the general public of the release of Appiah Stadium from Police custody this evening at about 8:30pm. We will, therefore, like to back-down on our earlier 24hours ultimatum given to the Akufo-Addo led government for the release of Appiah Stadium,” they said in a statement

The government has also said President Akufo-Addo will not press charges against the NDC communicator.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana