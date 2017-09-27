25-year old fake police officer jailed 8 years

The Koforidua Circuit Court B today [Wednesday], sentenced a 25-year-old, Prince Baah, to eight years imprisonment for posing as a police officer and deceiving innocent citizens.

Prince Baah, who was arrested on Tuesday, pleaded guilty to counts of impersonation, stealing and deceit of public officer, and was sentenced on his own plea by the court presided over by Ms Mercy Adei Kotei.

Prince Baah, who was posing as a Kumasi police officer on leave, was arrested at Koforidua with three sets of Ghana Police uniforms, a blue-black berret and a police crest.

Other items retrieved from his room at Koforidua Okorase included a “name tag bearing NO 50721, pair of long black boots, a bayonet, specimen charged sheet book, police belt with ammunition porch containing two pepper spray and a tarsar as well as police flashlight.”

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, said Prince Baah was arrested upon a tip-off.

“Information the Police gathered led to the arrest of the suspect Prince Baah, 25 years old, who was impersonating as a policeman from Kumasi on leave at Koforidua. He was seen wearing police uniform in Koforidua township and a search conducted in the suspect’s room at Koforidua Okorase revealed three sets of Ghana police uniforms that is, one set of camouflage and a set of Black Uniform.”

He continued that, “a blue-black Police Uniform with Lang yang, a blue-black berret with police crest, name tag bearing No. 50721 Prince Baah, a pair of long black boots, a bayonet, specimen charged sheet book, police belt with ammunition porch containing two body spray which looks like pepper spray and a tarsar as well as police flashlight” were all found in his room.

ASP Ebenezer Tetteh added that “during interrogation, the suspect told police that he got the uniforms from a policeman stationed at Kumasi and Effiduase, but bought the other items at Asawase Kumasi.

ASP Ebenezer Tetteh cautioned the general public to be on the lookout for several other fake officers who he said are posing as law enforcers and deceiving innocent citizens.

–

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana