Saudi Arabia’s king issues order allowing women to drive

Women in Saudi Arabia have been granted the right to drive overturning a cornerstone of Saudi conservatism that had been a cause celebre of activists demanding reforms in the fundamentalist kingdom.

King Salman ordered the reform in a royal decree delivered on Tuesday night, requesting that drivers licences be issued to women who wanted them.

The decision comes amid a broad reform program that last week led to women being allowed into a sports stadium for the first time.

It is the most significant change yet to a rigidly conservative social order in Saudi Arabia that has strictly demarcated gender roles, and severely limits the role of women in public life.

Earlier this month, a Saudi cleric was banned from preaching after saying that women should not be allowed to drive because their brains shrink to quarter the size of a man’s when they go shopping.

The move had been widely anticipated throughout the summer, which has seen entertainers perform – to male only audiences – in Riyadh, and the powers of the once omnipresent religious police stymied, amid a mooted transformation of many aspects of Saudi society that has been branded by one senior minister as “cultural revolution disguised as economic reform”.

Saudi Arabia had been the last country in the world in which women were banned from driving, a fact that been frequently used by critics as proof that female citizens of the Kingdom were among the world’s most repressed.

The most recent campaign to allow women drivers started in Saudi Arabia around 10 years ago, and reached a peak in 2013, when several women who had sat behind the wheel on the country’s roads were briefly arrested by police. In response to the announcement, Manal al-Sharif, who became the public face of the campaign, after she was imprisoned for driving, tweeted: “Today the last country on earth to allow women to drive … we did it”.

Strict guardianship laws mean that husbands or fathers can prevent their wives or daughters from leaving the home without them. The laws gave cover to the driving ban, which has long been accepted by many in the Kingdom, whose base is significantly more conservative than its leadership.

A committee of senior officials will be formed to study how to implement the move. It has 30 days to make recommendations and it is not yet clear whether women will be allowed to drive without the permission of guardians.

Saudi Arabia’s new Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, had viewed allowing women to drive as a key plank of reforms, insisting that the move would lead to higher female participation in the workforce and a breakdown of gender roles that has led to limited social interaction between men and women outside immediate family environments.

However, the Crown Prince and his father, King Salman, had feared that moving too quickly on reforms would cause anger among the clerical establishment and elements of Saudi society who adhere to rigid scriptures of Sunni Islamic teachings that have taken root in large parts of the country over more than a century.

As well as being allowed to enter the National Stadium in Riyadh on Saturday to celebrate the 87th anniversary of the founding of the Kingdom, women were also allowed to attend a concert in Jeddah.

In November 1990, 47 Saudi women drove their cars around Riyadh to protest the driving ban. They faced severe punishment at the time and the campaign died away until 2008, when Wajiha Huwaider dared to drive a car around the eastern provinces, escaping arrest. From 2011 al-Sharif and another women Najla al-Hariri became global figureheads of a cause that drew the attention of global leaders, who had urged the Kingdom to overturn the ban.

Source: Guardian.com