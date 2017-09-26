NDC serial caller Appiah Stadium arrested for ‘insulting’ Nana Addo

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested a known serial caller and activist of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Appiah Stadium.

According to reports, he was arrested for suggesting in a recent audio that went viral, that the President, Nana Akufo-Addo smokes marijuana [wee].

A source at the Ashanti Regional command confirmed the arrest to Citi News.

The source also added that Appiah Stadium is being transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Accra for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, Appiah Stadium has since apologized for the comment, admitting that it was inappropriate and false, and that he had no evidence to prove it.

The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana Obeng also told Citi News that Appiah Stadium was arrested on Tuesday following orders from their National Headquarters in Accra.

“We got instruction from the national headquarters to help them with the arrest of Appiah Stadium and that is exactly what we have done. As I speak to you, Appiah Stadium is on his way to the national CID headquarters. When we arrested him, immediately we put him in a car off to Accra,” she added.

–

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana