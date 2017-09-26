NDC demands Appiah Stadium’s release in 24-hours

Appiah Stadium

Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, are demanding the immediate release of one of their own, Appiah Stadium, an activist and a serial caller, who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly defaming the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

“We demand the immediate release of Appiah Stadium from police custody now in the interest of the stability of the State,” a statement by the party’s Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer, Yaw Brogya Genfi said.

He also gave government a 24-hour ultimatum to release Appiah Stadium or face their wrath.

“The release of Appiah Stadium from police custody is non-negotiable, as such we give the Akufo-Addo government 24 hours to produce him or we take every means possible to get Appiah out,” he added.

Appiah Stadium was arrested for suggesting in a recent audio that went viral, that the President, Nana Akufo-Addo smokes marijuana [wee].

The Police in the Ashanti Region however arrested him on Tuesday following orders from the National Headquarters in Accra.

The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana Obeng, also told Citi News that “We got instruction from the national headquarters to help them with the arrest of Appiah Stadium and that is exactly what we have done.”

“As I speak to you, Appiah Stadium is on his way to the national CID headquarters. When we arrested him, immediately we put him in a car off to Accra,” she added.

Appiah Stadium apologizes

Meanwhile, Appiah Stadium has reportedly apologized for his comment, admitting that it was inappropriate and false, and that he had no evidence to prove it.

Below is the full statement from the NDC:

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

YOUTH WING

ASHANTI REGION

September 26, 2017

For Immediate Release

FREE APPIAH STADIUM NOW!!!

1. We demand the immediate release of Appiah Stadium from police custody now in the interest of the stability of the State.

2. The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer has confirmed the arrest of Appiah Stadium without a cause.

3. According to the Police, they were directed from “ABOVE” to arrest Appiah and send him to Accra.

4. His arrest has no basis in law and we find it as an attempt to suppress FREE SPEECH.

5. We have witnessed criminal attacks on the Courts and Security Appointees in Ashanti Region where the Security of the State allows these miscreants to walk freely from Justice.

6. We have witnessed lawlessness to the hilt in the Ashanti Region exposing the weakness of our Security Agencies in the face of political power.

7. If President Akufo-Addo wants to re-criminalize FREE SPEECH, he can sponsor a legislation on it to Parliament – until that is done, we will not allow any citizen to suffer for Speaking his mind in this country.

8. The NDC YOUTH in Ashanti Region demands the release of Appiah Stadium Now.

9. The release of Appiah Stadium from police custody is non-negotiable as such we give the Akufo-Addo government 24 hours to produce him or we take every means possible to get Appiah out!

Thank you.

Signed

Yaw Brogya Genfi

(ASHANTI REGIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER)

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

