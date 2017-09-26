National Development Planning members resign en bloc

Dr. Kwesi Botchwey, Chairman of the NDPC

The entire members of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), who were appointed during the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, have announced their resignation en bloc from the Commission.

The Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Kwesi Botchwey, made the announcement at a meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday.

The commission is made up of 24 members.

“…And now our work having been done, Mr. President; this is the most important part of our mission, we as a commission, chaired by me would like to collectively stand down, bring our tenure as a commission to a close,” Dr. Botchwey added.

He explained that the members decided to step down not because the constitution requires them to, but “in order to give you Mr. President the opportunity to recompose, recast the commission in accordance with your own vision and priorities as well as in the supreme interest of our country.”

The Commission also used the opportunity to present to the President its work so far, which the Chairman described as “close to completion.”

“Mr. President I’d like to at this stage present to you the documents of the plan including the national long term plan itself and a summary of its highlights and crucially the infrastructure plan and its highlights. And finally, this is work in progress Mr. President; we can’t seem to suggest that we’ve written everything. We have put the plan document in as close to completion as possible. But we recognize that it may require further review, further work and we are happy as a group to help in any way that we can to bring to complete such a review if necessary,” he added.

Dr. Botchwey took over from P.V. Obeng in 2014

Kwesi Botchwey was a appointed as the chairman of the NDPC in 2014, after the death of Ing. P. V. Obeng.

40-year plan launched

Former President John Mahama in August 2015 launched a process for the preparation of a long-term National Development Plan for the country which will span within a period of 40 years.

The plan, which was being spearheaded by the NDPC, is aimed at shaping Ghana’s future and complementing the existing medium-term development plans of the country.

Dr. Botchwey had prior to the December 2016 general elections advised the various political parties not to neglect the implementation of Ghana’s National Development plan.

According to him, the plan must be incorporated into political parties’ manifestos to ensure the country’s set development targets are met in spite of political transitions.

Below is the full list of members of the commission retrieved from NDPC’s website:

Dr. Kwesi Botchwey – Chairman

Dr. Esther Ofei-Aboagye – Vice Chairperson

Dr. Nii Moi Thompson – Director-General

Mr Ebenezer T. Anuwa – Greater Accra Region

Prof. Seth O. Asiama – Ashanti Region

Dr. Ato Quarshie – Central Region

Mr Joseph D. Kobinah – Western Region

Mr Ntim-Adjei Jacob Buabeng – Brong Ahafo Region

Mr. George D. Abdul – Eastern Region

Prof. Seidu Al-hassan – Northern Region

Amb. Donald A. Adabre – Upper East Region

Dr. Emmanuel K. Derbile – Upper West Region

Dr. Edith Tetteh – Volta Region

Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi

Mr. Kwame Peprah

Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa

Dr. Fritz Gockel

Mr. Steve Akuffo

Mr. Charles Abugre

Prof. David Millar

Dr. Dzodzi Tsikata

Nana Oye Mansa

Dr. Nii Noi Ashong

Mr Kwame Jantuah

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana

