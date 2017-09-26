Detractors trying to ruin my presidential ambitions – Bagbin

The Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency MP, Alban Bagbin believes moves by some persons to link him to the shady $2.4 million purchase of the 30 ambulances are attempts to taint his presidential ambitions.

Mr. Bagbin, a former Minister of Health insisted that he did no wrong by sanctioning the purchase of 200, of which the 30 were included.

Speaking at an event organized in honour of his 60th birthday and 25 years in politics, Mr. Bagbin said reports churned out in the media are to just attempts to defame him.

Mr. Bagbin noted that at the time, “the health ministry rejected the ambulances and he insisted that “they must be replaced.”

Despite his perceived innocence in the matter, the MP said there are still people out to get him.

“I know today day, as I sit here, right from the day I was born, that I am being investigated up to the time I held this position as Second Deputy Speaker [of Parliament] because some people have heard that I will contest 2020.”

“So they will try to get anything that is called debt to throw at me so that I will not be marketable. God is watching all of us,” Mr. Bagbin added.

At the same programme, Ghana’s longest serving MP affirmed that his presidential ambitions were “as clear as daylight.”

“It is very clear to everybody who is watching the political arena that honorable Bagbin has presidential ambitions. Together with the NDC, we will take the decision as to who will lead us in 2020.”

Purchase of sub-standard ambulances

The 30 ambulances procured by the Ministry of Health in 2016, did not meet specifications, compelling the ministry to suspend the purchase and distribution of the ambulances to government hospitals.

A technical report by Global Automobile Company noted that 18 of the ambulances had defects making it unfit for its purpose.

But it emerged that money was still released for the purchase of the ambulances.

The Ministry of Health referred this undocumented purchase of the 30 ambulances to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for investigations.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana