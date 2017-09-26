Confirmed: Chris Attoh, Damilola divorced

Divorce rumours and speculations about Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh and his Nigerian wife Damilola Adegbite can rest now because the actor has let the cat out of the bag.

Christopher Attoh has finally confirmed that he is divorced from Nigerian actress Damilola.

About 7 months ago, reports had it that the marriage of the two celebrities had hit the rocks but Chris told Citi Showbiz that is was not true.

However, an interview he had with bellanaija.com recently reveals that the two are no more married.

In his confirmation Chris Attoh said “…since the divorce, we are obviously now reworking things to create a new balance between work, spending time with and raising our son.”

Chris spoke passionately about his ex-wife Damilola Adegbite and son Brian and how he managed them with his work.

“I believe throughout our marriage, it was probably one of the most challenging things we ever did. However, the key word is balance. At times when we both had to work, our parents would be there to hold the fort. God bless family because they were and still are very supportive,” he said.

“However, since the divorce, we are obviously now reworking things to create a new balance between work, spending time with and raising our son,” Chris added.

He further noted that despite the divorce, he is still on good terms with Damilola and that they are doing all they can to ensure a better upbringing for Brian.

“Dami is a wonderful woman and an amazing mother. Despite our differences, she and I will always be friends. So, more than anything we will find ways to continue to make sure that Brian can still have a balanced upbringing filled with love and support. Both our families have been and are still very supportive in helping us take care of our son Brian when we can’t be there due to work,” he said.

The two got married in 2015. But Chris had told the media in several interviews that his sisters had always not been in support of the marriage.

Recently, the ‘Six Hours to Christmas’ actor was appointed ambassador to Iflix Ghana online streaming service.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana