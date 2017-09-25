V/Regional Security Coordinator arrested for alleged smuggling

A special unit of the National Security at the Flagstaff House, has picked up the Volta Regional Coordinator of National Security, Appiah Fenteng, for his allegedly extorting monies from traders and aiding them to smuggle goods from Togo into the country.

Mr. Appiah Fenteng, who is currently in cells at the Regional Police Headquarters, was arrested in the early hours of today [Monday], at Tsito in the Ho West District of the Volta Region.

The suspect, who is said to have been sacked from the Ghana Police Service for his involvement in an alleged robbery, was appointed at the beginning of the year to head the Region’s Security unit; a portfolio many believed he was not fit for.

Sources at the Flagstaff House disclosed to globalfmonline.com that Appiah Fenteng was dismissed at the rank of a Corporal; a rank many believed didn’t qualify him to be the man to lead the security unit in the Volta Region.

In an interview with some businessmen and women who purchase their wares from Togo to sell at the regional capital, Ho, they alleged that Appiah Fenteng asked them to notify him anytime they wanted to purchase goods; and has since been extorting various sums of money (of not less than 500 Ghana Cedis) from them any time they brought in goods from Togo.

The regional security capo, on Sunday September 24, going by same modus operandi, allegedly tried to extort money from a businesswoman.

The victim, apparently could not pay up, and he (Appiah Fenteng) impounded her wares and ordered that same be sent to Accra, during which journey the vehicle broke down on the Tsito stretch.

According to Citi News’ Volta Regional Correspondent, King Norbert Akpablie, Mr. Fenteng was arrested whiles he was escorting a vehicle to Accra, with items that had not been taxed appropriately by authorities.

Source: Global FM/citifmonline.com/Ghana