Tema DPSI School observes Fancy Dress Day

Management of Delhi Public School International (DPSI), a private school at Tema in the Greater Accra Region, has organized a fancy day in the school which saw the pupils in the primary division of the school adorned in beautiful and carefully selected fancy dresses in a relaxed atmosphere showcasing boldness and style, a breathtaking sight to behold!

The manner in which the young pupils held their gait and the confidence they exuded in a bid to outclass each other in the colorful fancy dress competition held parents, teachers, school authorities and invited guests spellbound.

Explaining the reasons behind the event, David Raj explained that, it was to imbibe in the children, a sense of confidence and initiative.

“All that our children need in their life is confidence, then success is assured,” he added.

He said exposing the children to public speaking events such as this, while giving the event a competitive edge, is one of the best ways of ensuring that the pupils do not grow up being timid.

He indicated that the programme is also a grand opportunity for the children to gather knowledge from each other which they can apply in other aspects of their lives. Mr. David Raj was particularly grateful to the parents and teachers for preparing and supporting the children in the exercise.

For putting up great performances and showing varied levels of confidence on stage, the Director of DPSI, Mukesh Thakwani, presented each of the deserving students with certificates to boost their morale.

The event was climaxed with a dancing session for the children, with parents and teachers of the school joining in the merrymaking.

DPSI honours 5 students for excelling in IGCSE

The school also honoured five of its pupils for excelling in this year’s International General Certificate of Secondary Examination (IGCSE) and the A Level examinations.

The students, Vishal Mukesh Thakwani, Pranav Tyagi and Nana Afra for the IGCSE, and Inhee Baek and Kapila Komaleddy for the A Levels examinations, came up tops of the entire class year.

The Director of the school, Mr. Mukesh Thakwani, in a short ceremony organized at the school’s premises in Tema-Accra, congratulated the students for their unprecedented feat which has placed further confirmed the quality standard of education at DPSI.

The Principal of DPSI, David Raj, told the media the school is extremely proud of the students and hence the need to properly acknowledge and encourage them for their yeoman achievement.

He added that the recognition given to the five students will also serve as a morale booster to the rest of the students to also aim at excellence and do their best to make even higher grades than their forebears.

He indicated however that, in the coming days, the school will organize another event to properly award the students with certificates and other recognitions to further authenticate the school’s appreciation of their great exploits in the examinations.

DPSI Ghana, established in 2010 in Ghana, has won the National Spelling Bee competition on several occasions and recorded the highest performance at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the US.

The school has also added to their several local and international laurels, some outstanding awards from Cambridge International Examinations High Achievers’ Award and American Mathematics Competition (AMC) which was organized by the Mathematics Association of America among others.

It is affiliated to the University of Cambridge Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana